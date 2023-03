Maracana Stadium to host 2023 Copa Libertadores final

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro will host this season’s Copa Libertadores final. The Copa Sudamericana decider will be played in Montevideo. The president of the South American soccer body announced the decision on his social media channels. The Maracana hosted the Copa Libertadores final in 2020. This year’s match will be played on Nov. 11. A decision on which stadium in Montevideo will host the Copa Sudamericana final will be made later this year. The match will be played on Oct. 28.

