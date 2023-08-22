Maracana Stadium to close for field recovery, hosts Copa Libertadores final in November

By The Associated Press
FILE - King Pele Avenue surrounds Maracana stadium, after it was renamed as a tribute to legendary Brazilian soccer star Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pele, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Dec. 4, 2022. The administrator of the Maracana Stadium said on Aug. 22, 2023 it will close for pitch renovations. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bruna Prado]

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Maracana Stadium will close after this weekend’s Brazilian league games for field renovations ahead of the 78,000-seat venue hosting the Copa Libertadores final Nov. 4. Heavy rains and excessive action on the pitch over the past three months have affected play and increased the risk of injuries. Puddles formed in the penalty boxes in the latest Brazilian championship and Copa Libertadores matches. This year the Maracana has hosted 55 matches, the highest number of any stadium in Brazil during that period. No timeframe was specified to re-open the stadium. Rio de Janeiro clubs fear that the closure could be lengthy.

