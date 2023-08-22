Maracana Stadium to close for field recovery, hosts Copa Libertadores final in November

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Maracana Stadium will close after this weekend’s Brazilian league games for field renovations ahead of the 78,000-seat venue hosting the Copa Libertadores final Nov. 4. Heavy rains and excessive action on the pitch over the past three months have affected play and increased the risk of injuries. Puddles formed in the penalty boxes in the latest Brazilian championship and Copa Libertadores matches. This year the Maracana has hosted 55 matches, the highest number of any stadium in Brazil during that period. No timeframe was specified to re-open the stadium. Rio de Janeiro clubs fear that the closure could be lengthy.

