Maple Leafs waive underperforming goalie Samsonov and Sabres waive Comrie, AP source says

A person with direct knowledge of the moves says the Toronto Maple Leafs waived underperforming goalie Ilya Samsonov and the Buffalo Sabres ended their three-goalie rotation by waiving Eric Comrie. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams haven’t announced the moves. Both players would land in the minors if they go unclaimed on Monday. Samsonov’s demotion comes after he allowed six goals in a 6-5 overtime loss to Columbus. Waiving Comrie frees up a valuable roster spot after he was the odd man out in Buffalo behind rookie Devon Levi and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

