Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews to miss Game 6 of first-round series against Bruins

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Auston Matthews will miss Thursday night’s Game 6 against the Boston Bruins. Coach Sheldon Keefe said following Thursday’s morning skate that Matthews would be unavailable with Toronto trailing 3-2 in its first-round playoff series. Matthews, who led the NHL with 69 goals in the regular season, was pulled from Game 4 with an illness and didn’t play in Tuesday’s 2-1 overtime victory in Boston with the Leafs facing elimination.

