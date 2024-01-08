Maple Leafs sign William Nylander to $92 million, 8-year extension

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander has agreed to a $92 million, eight-year contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team said Monday. It is the largest contract in franchise history by total value and includes a no-movement clause. The 27-year-old right wing has 21 goals and 33 assists through 37 games this season. Toronto drafted Nylander eighth overall in the 2014 draft. He has 198 goals and 286 assists over 558 career games with the Maple Leafs with a plus-28 defensive rating. Nylander was set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.