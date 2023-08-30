Maple Leafs sign coach Sheldon Keefe to a multiyear contract extension

By The Associated Press
FILE - Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe, center, talks to his team during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed coach Sheldon Keefe to a multiyear contract extension. The deal with the 42-year-old Keefe announced Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, wasn't a surprise, considering new general manager Brad Treliving hinted about it last week. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alex Gallardo]

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed coach Sheldon Keefe to a multiyear contract extension. The deal with the 42-year-old Keefe announced Wednesday wasn’t a surprise, considering new general manager Brad Treliving hinted about it last week. Terms weren’t disclosed. Keefe has posted a 166-71-30 record since being hired in November 2019. His success in the regular season hasn’t translated to the playoffs. The Maple Leafs beat Tampa Bay in six games this year for their first playoff series win since 2004. They lost to the eighth-seeded Florida Panthers in the next round.

