Maple Leafs sign coach Sheldon Keefe to a multiyear contract extension

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed coach Sheldon Keefe to a multiyear contract extension. The deal with the 42-year-old Keefe announced Wednesday wasn’t a surprise, considering new general manager Brad Treliving hinted about it last week. Terms weren’t disclosed. Keefe has posted a 166-71-30 record since being hired in November 2019. His success in the regular season hasn’t translated to the playoffs. The Maple Leafs beat Tampa Bay in six games this year for their first playoff series win since 2004. They lost to the eighth-seeded Florida Panthers in the next round.

