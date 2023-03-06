Maple Leafs’ Ryan O’Reilly out long term with broken finger

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs center Ryan O’Reilly is out for several weeks with a broken finger. Coach Sheldon Keefe said O’Reilly is going on long-term injured reserve. That means the 32-year-old must miss the next 10 games. He won’t be eligible to return until Toronto’s game March 29 against Florida at the earliest. The Maple Leafs acquired O’Reilly in a blockbuster trade with St. Louis last month. He has since put up five points in eight games before being injured Saturday at Vancouver.

