Maple Leafs’ Rielly set for in-person hearing with NHL after cross-check on Ottawa’s Greig

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly accepted an in-person hearing with the NHL’s Department of Safety, a day after decking Ottawa’s showboating Ridly Greig with a late cross-check. The NHL said Sunday that the hearing is set for Tuesday in New York. Greig scored with 5.1 seconds left in Ottawa’s 5-3 victory Saturday night, racing down the middle and firing a slap shot from short range into the empty net. As the Ottawa player headed back up the boards toward the bench, Rielly hit him high with the cross-check. Rielly was given a major penalty for cross-checking and a game misconduct. Toronto sent out enforcer Ryan Reaves for the final faceoff, but the officials quickly jumped in to prevent a brawl.

