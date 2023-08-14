Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor, has died at age 21

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has died less than 2 years since being diagnosed with a brain tumor. He was 21. Agent Dan Milstein confirmed Amirov died Monday in Munich, Germany. The team said in February 2022 that Amirov had a brain tumor and would go to Germany for treatment. Toronto selected Amirov with the 15th pick in the 2020 NHL draft. Before an injury in late 2021 the Salavat, Russia, native played for the KHL team in his hometown.

