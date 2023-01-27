Maple Leafs’ Matthews out at least 3 weeks with knee injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs say center Auston Matthews will miss at least three weeks with a sprained knee. The reigning NHL MVP was injured in Toronto’s victory against the New York Rangers on Wednesday. Matthews is expected to miss at least six games. He’s also out of All-Star weekend. The league announced Matthews will be replaced in the South Florida event by Panthers center Aleksander Barkov. Matthews has 25 goals, 28 assists and 53 points in 47 games this season with the Maple Leafs.

