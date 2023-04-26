Maple Leafs hope to take major step in Game 5 vs. Lightning

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
Toronto Maple Leafs center Alexander Kerfoot (15) celebrates his game-winning goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during overtime in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Monday, April 24, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara]

The Toronto Maple Leafs take a 3-1 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning into Thursday night’s game in front of an energetic and perhaps nervous home crowd. They will try to reverse a recent NHL playoffs history that hangs over the historic franchise. On the other side will be the Lightning, who are used to winning such games. But the Lightning’s three-year run of making the Stanley Cup Final could very well be at the end. Toronto is in the postseason for the seventh season in a row, but the Leafs haven’t won a playoff series since 2004.

