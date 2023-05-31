Maple Leafs hire Brad Treliving as team’s new general manager

TORONTO (AP) — Brad Treliving is the new general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team made the announcement Wednesday, less than two weeks after firing Kyle Dubas. The 53-year-old Treliving left the Calgary Flames back in April following nine seasons that included five playoff appearances and two 100-point seasons. He joins the Leafs at a crucial juncture in the wake of the stunning May 19 dismissal of Dubas by team president Brendan Shanahan.

