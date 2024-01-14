Maple Leafs forward William Nylander has been voted into the NHL All-Star Game by fans

NEW YORK (AP) — William Nylander, Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly from the Toronto Maple Leafs have been selected for the NHL All-Star Game through the results of a fan vote. The Vancouver Canucks had four players voted into the Feb. 3 game in Toronto: goaltender Thatcher Demko, and forwards Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser. Demko received the most votes with 1,398,699, followed by Nylander, Colorado defenseman Cale Makar and Pettersson. Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman also made it into the showcase event through the fan vote.

