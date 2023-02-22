Maple Leafs defenseman Muzzin won’t play again this season

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs said on Wednesday that veteran defenseman Jake Muzzin won’t suit up again in 2022-23 after initially suffering a neck injury Oct. 17 in a collision with Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller. Toronto announced back in November that Muzzin would re-evaluated in February. The 6-foot-4, 227-pounder had one assist in four games this season, most of which was spent on long-term injured reserve. The bruising 34-year-old won the Stanley Cup with the Los Angeles Kings in 2014 and was acquired by Toronto via trade in January 2019.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.