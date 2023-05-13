Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly denied tying goal late in second period of 3-2 overtime loss

TORONTO (AP) — Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly thought he scored the game-tying goal late in the second period of Friday’s Game 5 against the Florida Panthers, but a video review resulted in a no-goal decision. Fans at Scotiabank Arena watched a video replay of the puck crossing the line and were irate that Florida retained its 2-1 lead. Some spectators threw debris on the ice after the decision was announced. Between the review and the ensuing cleanup, play was delayed for about 10 minutes. The NHL’s Situation Room issued an explanation of the decision a short time later.

