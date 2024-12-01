Maple Leafs’ captain Auston Matthews returns after missing 9 games

By ERIK ERLENDSSON The Associated Press
Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) gets ahead of Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) and center Anthony Cirelli (71) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara]

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews returned to the lineup Saturday night after missing nine games due to an upper-body injury. Matthews was activated off injured reserve prior to the Maple Leafs game against the Tampa Bay Lightning and picked up an assist on Matthew Knies’ first-period goal.  Matthews last played on Nov. 3 against Minnesota. Toronto had a record of 7-2 without Matthews.

