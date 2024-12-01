Maple Leafs’ captain Auston Matthews returns after missing 9 games

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews returned to the lineup Saturday night after missing nine games due to an upper-body injury. Matthews was activated off injured reserve prior to the Maple Leafs game against the Tampa Bay Lightning and picked up an assist on Matthew Knies’ first-period goal. Matthews last played on Nov. 3 against Minnesota. Toronto had a record of 7-2 without Matthews.

