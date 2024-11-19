Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews in Germany to receive injury treatment

By The Associated Press
Toronto Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly (44) celebrates his goal with Auston Matthews (34) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Dwyer]

TORONTO, Ontario (AP) — Maple Leafs General manager Brad Treliving said following Tuesday’s practice that Auston Matthews, out day-to-day since Nov. 5 with an undisclosed upper-body injury, is in Germany to see a doctor the star center has worked with in the past. The team is hoping the trip provides some answers — and gets their best player back on the ice. Matthews has missed six games and will sit out a seventh Wednesday when Toronto hosts the Vegas Golden Knights.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.