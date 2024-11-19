Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews in Germany to receive injury treatment

TORONTO, Ontario (AP) — Maple Leafs General manager Brad Treliving said following Tuesday’s practice that Auston Matthews, out day-to-day since Nov. 5 with an undisclosed upper-body injury, is in Germany to see a doctor the star center has worked with in the past. The team is hoping the trip provides some answers — and gets their best player back on the ice. Matthews has missed six games and will sit out a seventh Wednesday when Toronto hosts the Vegas Golden Knights.

