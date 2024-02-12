Maple Leafs brace for a stretch without Morgan Rielly, who’s expected to be suspended

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs are bracing to play their next several games without top defenseman Morgan Rielly, who could be given a lengthy suspension. Rielly has an in-person hearing with the NHL’s department of player safety in New York scheduled for Tuesday. The 29-year-old cross-checked Ridly Greig up high after the Ottawa Senators player fired a slap shot into an empty net in the final seconds of their win over Toronto on Saturday night. An in-person hearing allows the league to suspend Rielly for six or more games.

