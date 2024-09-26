Maple Leafs’ Berube says Auston Matthews’ upper-body injury is not too serious

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube says he does not think Auston Matthews’ upper-body injury is too serious. Berube told reporters he expects Matthews to be fine after getting a maintenance day off the ice from practice earlier in the week. Matthews is not scheduled to play in Toronto’s home preseason game Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens. Matthews is coming off leading the NHL with 69 goals last season. The team named him captain, succeeding John Tavares, in August. The Leafs’ season opener is Oct. 9.

