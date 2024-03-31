Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews reaches 60 goals for 2nd time in his career

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Toronto center Auston Matthews became the NHL’s first two-time 60-goal scorer in 30 years, scoring with 5:37 left in the Maple Leafs’ 3-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. Matthews matched the franchise record he set when he led the NHL in goals two seasons ago. The 26-year-old joins a group of eight NHL players to have multiple 60-goal seasons, and first since Pavel Bure had back-to-back 60-goal campaigns with the Vancouver Canucks in 1992-93 and 1993-94. Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy lead the list with five 60-goal seasons. Matthews, from Scottsdale, Arizona, became the first U.S.-born player to accomplish the feat.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.