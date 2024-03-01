Maple Leafs acquire D Ilya Lyubushkin from Ducks in 3-team trade involving Hurricanes

By The Associated Press
Anaheim Ducks defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin (46) controls the puck with Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Justin Danforth (17) defending during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alex Gallardo]

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin from the Anaheim Ducks in a three-team trade involving Carolina. Anaheim received Toronto’s third-round pick in 2025 in the deal announced Thursday night while Carolina gets Toronto’s sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft. Lyubushkin has no goals and four assists with a minus-13 rating in 55 games this season for the Ducks, who acquired him from Buffalo last August for a fourth-round draft pick. Lyubushkin will provide depth on the blue line for the Maple Leafs, who first acquired him in a trade with Arizona in February 2022.

