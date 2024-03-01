Maple Leafs acquire D Ilya Lyubushkin from Ducks in 3-team trade involving Hurricanes

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin from the Anaheim Ducks in a three-team trade involving Carolina. Anaheim received Toronto’s third-round pick in 2025 in the deal announced Thursday night while Carolina gets Toronto’s sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft. Lyubushkin has no goals and four assists with a minus-13 rating in 55 games this season for the Ducks, who acquired him from Buffalo last August for a fourth-round draft pick. Lyubushkin will provide depth on the blue line for the Maple Leafs, who first acquired him in a trade with Arizona in February 2022.

