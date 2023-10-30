Manuel Neuer’s long-awaited return boosts Bayern but ‘Klassiker’ at Dortmund will be the real test

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH The Associated Press
Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neue reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and SV Darmstadt 98 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tom Weller]

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Manuel Neuer is finally back for Bayern Munich. He won’t get much time to settle in before the “Klassiker” with Borussia Dortmund. Neuer’s long-awaited return Saturday from a broken leg was overshadowed by the action elsewhere on the field as Bayern won 8-0 against Darmstadt. Neuer had to make saves in the first half before Bayern scored all its goals after halftime. Bayern also didn’t play with its usual shape following an early red card. A German Cup game against third-tier Saarbruecken on Wednesday could give Neuer more practice but it may not go ahead as scheduled because of heavy rain.

