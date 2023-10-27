Manuel Neuer set to return for Bayern Munich 10 months after breaking his leg skiing

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer is in line to play Saturday for the first time since breaking his leg skiing last year. Neuer last played at the World Cup in Qatar on Dec. 1 as the German national team was eliminated in the group stage. The following week, he broke his lower leg while on vacation. Tuchel says that Neuer will play against Darmstadt on Saturday “if nothing happens in training.”

