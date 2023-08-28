Manuel Neuer returns to training with Bayern Munich’s goalkeepers after he broke his leg skiing

MUNICH (AP) — Manuel Neuer has returned to training with Bayern Munich’s goalkeepers for the first time since breaking his leg in a skiing accident in December. Bayern says in a statement that “the 37-year-old captain completed a session with his goalkeeping colleagues” and that he “has now taken the next step on the comeback trail.” His last game was for Germany at the World Cup on Dec. 1. Neuer’s longtime backup Sven Ulreich has been in goal for the first three games of Bayern’s season.

