Manuel Feller of Austria overcomes first-run deficit to win a World Cup slalom at Palisades Tahoe

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Manuel Feller of Austria overcame a first-run deficit to win a World Cup slalom, his fourth victory of the season. Trailing by nearly a half-second entering the final run, Feller smoothly navigated the tricky course. He finished in a combined time of 1 minute, 42.08 seconds to edge Clement Noel of France by 0.28 seconds. First-run leader Linus Strasser of Germany made a small mistake and finished third. Feller extended his lead over Strasser to 204 points in the race for the slalom title. Feller has been consistent all season, finishing in the top five in all eight World Cup slalom races.

