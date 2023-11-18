Manuel Feller leads Austrian sweep at men’s World Cup slalom interrupted by climate activists

GURGL, Austria (AP) — Manuel Feller has led an Austrian sweep of the podium at a men’s World Cup slalom that was interrupted by climate activists. Five racers had yet to start their final run when a handful of protesters from the Last Generation movement entered the course just behind the finish line and sprinkled an oragne-colored powder on the snow. The activists were transported out of the finish area by security staff and police. The race resumed eight minutes later. Feller held on to his first-run lead to beat teammate Marco Schwarz by 0.23 seconds. Michael Matt was 1.05 behind in third to complete the Austrian success.

