Manuel Elvira and Rasmus Hojgaard tied for lead at Ras Al Khaimah Championship

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Manuel Elvira has a share of the lead with Rasmus Hojgaard at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship after shooting 10-under 62 in the second round. Elvira was 6 under on the day through his first five holes in what he called a dream start at Al Hamra Golf Club. He made three straight birdies, eagled the par-4 13th, and added another birdie. Elvira and Hojgaard share a one-stroke lead over first-round leader Callum Shinkwin and Thorbjorn Olesen, who also shot a 62.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.