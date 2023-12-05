Manu Koné’s 120th-minute header sends Gladbach past Wolfsburg into German Cup quarterfinals

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Manu Koné has headed the winning goal in the 120th minute as Borussia Moenchengladbach won 1-0 against Wolfsburg after extra time for a place in the German Cup quarterfinals. A penalty shootout loomed before Florian Neuhaus found space out wide to lob a cross over the goalkeeper for French midfielder Koné to head in. Wolfsburg could have won the game inside 90 minutes but missed a series of late chances. St. Pauli eased to a 4-1 win over Homburg to dispose of the lowest-ranked team still in the competition.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.