Manu Koné’s 120th-minute header sends Gladbach past Wolfsburg into German Cup quarterfinals

By The Associated Press
Moenchengladbach's Manu Kone celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the German Soccer Cup round of 16 match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and VfL Wolfsburg in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Manu Koné has headed the winning goal in the 120th minute as Borussia Moenchengladbach won 1-0 against Wolfsburg after extra time for a place in the German Cup quarterfinals. A penalty shootout loomed before Florian Neuhaus found space out wide to lob a cross over the goalkeeper for French midfielder Koné to head in. Wolfsburg could have won the game inside 90 minutes but missed a series of late chances. St. Pauli eased to a 4-1 win over Homburg to dispose of the lowest-ranked team still in the competition.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.