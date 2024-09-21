Mansaray’s TD in 2nd overtime gives Valparaiso 31-23 win

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Michael Mansaray scored on a 16-yard run in the second overtime and Valparaiso edged Division-II Roosevelt 31-23 on Saturday.After Mansary’s touchdown and a 2-point conversion, the Lakers were unable to move the ball with Rylan Woods’ interception ending the game. Both teams kicked field goals in the first overtime. Mansary’s 51-yard touchdown run and a Ryan Hawk field goal broke a halftime tie and gave the Beacons a 20-10 lead heading into the final quarter. The Lakers rallied on a 97-yard Carson Budke-to-Keonta Nixon connection and Mauricio Escudero’s field goal, the latter coming with 13 seconds left in regulation.

