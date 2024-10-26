Mansaray runs for 135 yards, 2 TDs and Valparaiso edges Marist 17-14

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Mike Mansaray rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns and Valparaiso edged Marist 17-14. Mansary’s 58-yard burst around the right end gave the Crusaders a 7-0 lead on the first drive of the game. The Red Foxes came back and tied the game when Tristan Shannon’s 1-yard plunge capped a 75-yard drive. Sonny Mannino hit Will Downes for an 8-yard score to cap a 73-yard drive late in the second quarter to put Marist on top 14-7. But Jeffery Vercher returned the ensuing kickoff to midfield, setting up Mansaray for a tying 4-yard run 18 seconds before halftime. Valparaiso put together a 72-yard drive and got the winning 25-yard field goal from Ryan Hawk in the closing seconds of the third quarter as defenses dominated the second half.

