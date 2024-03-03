Manoel, Morgan rally Red Bulls to 2-1 victory over Dynamo

HOUSTON (AP) — Elias Manoel scored late in the first half, Lewis Morgan had a second-half goal and the New York Red Bulls rallied to beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1. Ibrahim Aliyu took a pass from Coco Carrasquilla and scored to give the Dynamo (0-1-1) the lead in the 7th minute. The Red Bulls (1-0-1) trailed until Elias Manoel used an assist from Dante Vanzeir in the 43rd minute to poke in a header and knot the score at halftime. New York grabbed the lead in the 59th minute when Lewis Morgan took a pass from Sean Nealis and scored.

