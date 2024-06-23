Manoel, Gjengaar and Harper score goals as Red Bulls beat Toronto 3-0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Elias Manoel scored a goal, Dennis Gjengaar added his first goal in MLS and the New York Red Bulls beat Toronto FC 2-0 in a game delayed by inclement weather. Manoel ripped a shot from just outside the area that slipped under the crossbar and inside the post to give New York a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute. Wiki Carmona bent a low cross to the back post where Gjengaar put away a sliding finish into a to give the Red Bulls a 2-0 lead in the 47th. Cameron Harper came on in the 65th minute and scored a goal in the 71st to make it 3-0.

