Manoah set to return to Blue Jays’ rotation after being sent to minors following rough start

CHICAGO (AP) — Alek Manoah is set to return to the Toronto Blue Jays’ rotation after he was sent to the minors last month because he was struggling. Manager John Schneider says Manoah is scheduled to start Friday at Detroit. All-Star Kevin Gausman will have his outing pushed back a day. A first-time All-Star and finalist for the AL Cy Young Award last year, Manoah is 1-7 with a 6.36 ERA in 13 starts after going 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA in 31 starts last season. The 25-year-old right-hander was sent to the Blue Jays’ Florida Complex League on June 6 after he couldn’t get out of the first inning against the Houston Astros the previous day.

