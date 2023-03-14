Manoah among 15 players whose contracts renewed by teams

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto All-Star pitcher Alek Manoah was among 15 players whose contracts were renewed by their teams rather than reach negotiated agreements. Manoah, who finished third in AL Cy Young Award voting, was given a $745,650 salary while in the major leagues and $353,100 should he be optioned to the minors. The 25-year-old right-hander was 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA last year. Five players were renewed for $720,000: Miami outfielder JJ Bleday, Pittsburgh shortstop Oneil Cruz, Minnesota right-hander Jhoan Durán, Oakland catcher/designated hitter Shea Langeliers and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles.

