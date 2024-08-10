Manny Machado’s 2-run double in the 10th inning, Merrill’s homer help Padres rally past Marlins 6-2

MIAMI (AP) — Manny Machado’s two-run double in the 10th inning highlighted another late-inning rally for the Padres that included a game-tying homer by Jackson Merrill as San Diego won its sixth consecutive game, defeating the Miami Marlins 6-2 on Friday night.

Machado’s double off Brett De Geus (0-1) scored former Marlin Luis Arraez, who had singled, and Jake Cronenworth. Tyler Wade had broken the tie when he beat the throw home on a Cronenworth grounder to shortstop Xavier Edwards. Merrill knocked in Machado for the fourth and final run in the 10th.

The Padres had tied Miami in the ninth on Merrill’s 400-foot homer to center, the rookie star’s 16th of the season, off Marlins reliever George Soriano. He also gave up Machado’s run-scoring double in the eighth.

Jason Adams (7-2) earned the win with a scoreless ninth. Bryan Hoeing struck out one in a scoreless eighth inning two weeks after the Marlins traded him to the Padres along with fellow reliever Tanner Scott. Scott allowed one hit in a scoreless 10th.

The Padres had also rallied Thursday, scoring three runs in the ninth inning to beat Pittsburgh 7-6. The Marlins, on the other hand, had their second straight brutal 10th, having given up seven on Thursday in a 10-4 loss to Cincinnati. They have lost four of their last five.

Merrill, a leading rookie of the year candidate, said he cannot explain his success, except that he is putting in the work. The center fielder, who went 3 for 4, is now hitting .294 with an .807 OPS.

“Just playing the game and having fun,” Merrill said. “When you work hard and keep your head down, it will reward you sometimes.”

Machado and manager Mike Shildt, who was celebrating his 56th birthday, both said they are no longer surprised by Merrill’s success.

“He’s different, man. He’s a guy that works on his craft every single day, watching video, trying to get better,” Machado said. “So when that moment comes up, he believes in himself.”

Shildt said, “Hard to expect that (Merrill would homer), but what a stud. He’s a guy who loves the big moments.”

Marlins starter Edward Cabrera pitched seven shutout innings, his second straight strong start after struggling in his first five outings after missing two months with shoulder tightness. The 26-year-old right-hander gave up four hits, while striking out four and walking three. He pitched five shutout innings on Sunday against the Braves. He finished his night by striking out catcher Luis Campusano with two runners on.

Cabrera “really grew up tonight. That was a big moment for him,” manager Skip Schumaker said.

Padres are an MLB-best 15-3 since the All-Star break. They are two games games back of the Dodgers in the National League West. Los Angeles was playing later Friday at home against Pittsburgh.

Back-to-back homers to left by Marlins first baseman Jake Burger and designated hitter Jonah Bride leading off the fourth opened the scoring. Burger’s 428-foot blast was his 20th of the season and his seventh in his last 10 games. Bride’s 395-foot shot was his fourth.

Martin Perez, making his second start for the Padres after being acquired from Pittsburgh at the trade deadline, had his third consecutive quality start overall. He surrendered only the two solo homers and a single, striking out six and walking two in seven innings. He gave up one run Saturday in six innings against Colorado in his debut with the Padres. He also threw six shutout innings against St. Louis in his last start for the Pirates on July 24.

The Marlins traded Arraez to San Diego in May and Scott and Hoeing at the trade deadline, all for prospects as part of the team starting another rebuild. Of the 26 Marlins active Friday, only nine were on the team’s active roster on opening day.

Arraez said before the game that he was happy to be back in Miami, where he lives with his wife and three children. As he walked around the field hours before first pitch, he hugged seemingly every Marlins employee he passed from players to trainers to attendants..

Padres: Shildt said RHP Joe Musgrove (3-4, 5.66) will start Monday at home against Pittsburgh. He has been out since late May with elbow stiffness.

RHP Matt Waldron (7-9, 3.79)) will start for the Padres against Marlins RHP Roddery Munoz (2-6, 5.68) on Saturday in the second game of the series.

