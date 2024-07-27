Manny Machado’s 1,000th RBI comes ‘where it all started’ at Camden Yards in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Manny Machado reached a hitting milestone at Camden Yards. Back where his career began, Machado hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning Saturday to reach 1,000 RBIs for his career. He had three hits in San Diego’s 9-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles. It was the seventh straight victory for the Padres. Machado began his big league career in Baltimore in 2012 and played there until he was traded in 2018. He’s been in the National League since, so he hasn’t been back often.

