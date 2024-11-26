Manny Acta returns to bench coach role with Mariners under manager Dan Wilson

SEATTLE (AP) — Manny Acta has returned to the Seattle Mariners bench coach job under manager Dan Wilson, a role Acta held from 2018-19 under manager Scott Servais. Acta was Seattle’s third base coach from 2016-17 and 2020 through this season. He managed Cleveland from 2010-12 and Washington from 2007-09. Wilson replaced Servais on Aug. 23 and has a revamped coaching staff for 2025. Edgar Martinez becomes senior director of hitting strategy after replacing Jarret DeHart as hitting coach following Servais’ firing. Kevin Seitzer was hired as hitting coach after serving in that role for Atlanta from 2015-24.

