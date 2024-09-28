Manning leads No. 1 Texas over Mississippi State as Longhorns earn first SEC victory 35-13

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Arch Manning passed for two touchdowns and ran for another score, and No. 1 Texas got another standout performance from its defense to earn the program’s first Southeastern Conference victory, 35-13 over Mississippi State. Manning got his second career start in place of injured Quinn Ewers. Manning’s second quarter touchdown pass to Deondre Moore and his rushing TD at the end of the third opened up a tight game. The defense has not allowed more than one touchdown in any game this season.

