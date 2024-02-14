Manjon’s desperate shot attempt finds bottom of basket and Vandy sinks Texas A&M 74-73

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ezra Manjon scored 19 points and his last field goal of the night came at the buzzer to send Vanderbilt to a thrilling 74-73 win over Texas A&M. The game featured 21-lead changes and neither team ever led by more than four points. Tyrece Radford made two foul shots to give the Aggies a 73-72 lead with 13.2 seconds remaining. Guarded by 6-foot-7 Solomon Washington, Manjon gave Washington a head fake. On the shot attempt, however, Washington recovered and deflected Manjon’s shot attempt. Manjon landed with the ball and hoisted the game winner over the outstretched right arm of 6-foot-7 Anderson Garcia who rotated on defense.

