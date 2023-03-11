Manjon, Vanderbilt jolt No. 23 Kentucky at SEC quarters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ezra Manjon scored 25 point and Vanderbilt jolted No. 23 Kentucky by rallying from a 10-point deficit to beat the Wildcats 80-73 in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Vanderbilt followed its first win at Rupp Arena since January 2007 last week by beating Kentucky to advance to Saturday’s semifinals against No. 18 Texas A&M. The Commodores also posted their first 20-win season since 2014-15. Fourth-seeded Kentucky appeared ready to cruise early with a 10-0 run going up 14-4. The Wildcats couldn’t keep pace at the free throw line.

