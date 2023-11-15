Manjon, Vanderbilt hold off UNC Greensboro 74-70

Ezra Manjon scored 14 of his 24 points in the second half and was perfect from the line to help Vanderbilt hold off UNC Greensboro 74-70. Colin Smith added 13 points and 11 rebounds and Evan Taylor scored nine of his 12 points in the second half for the Commodores, who led 41-29 at halftime before seeing the Spartans close within two. After Keyshaun Langley’s basket cut Vanderbilt’s lead to 62-60 with 2:50 remaining, Manjon and Taylor scored six points each to fend off the Spartans. Langley scored 26 points and Mikeal Brown-Jones 24 for UNCG.

