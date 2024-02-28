Manjon scores 22, hits late FTs to help Vanderbilt beat Arkansas 85-82

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Ezra Manjon scored 22 points, including two free throws with three seconds left, Tyrin Lawrence added 21 points and Ven-Allen Lubin had his third double-double of the season to help Vanderbilt beat Arkansas 85-82 and end a three-game skid. Lubin finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds and Paul Lewis scored 11 points for Vanderbilt. The Commodores — who went into the game shooting 39.0% from the field this season, No. 346 out of 351 Division I programs — shot a season-high 51% and scored more than 78 points for the first time this season. Khalif Battle, who scored a career-high 42 in a win over Missouri last time out, led Arkansas with 36 points, 21 in the second half. El Ellis finished with 19 and Tramon Mark 15.

