Manjon scores 17, Vandy gets first SEC win 68-61 over still-winless Mizzou

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ezra Manjon scored 17 points, including 5 of 6 free throws in the last 32 seconds, and Vanderbilt beat Missouri 68-61in a battle of teams searching for their first Southeastern Conference victory. Ven-Allen Lubin, who had 12 points, also had a pair of free throws with 11.6 seconds left, but more important, he had a blocked shot with 5.5 seconds to go that sealed the win. Noah Carter scored 20 points for the Tigers. The teams were a combined 0-15 in January, all in the SEC.It was 57-56 with 1:57 remaining after MIssouri’s Nick Honor scored five straight points. Evan Taylor answered with a tough fadeaway jumper from the right wing with 1:30 to go and after a Missouri turnover, Tyrin Lawrence hit a tough pullup in the lane before the shot clock expired with 45 seconds to go.

