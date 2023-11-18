Manjon makes 4 of 4 FTs in final 24 seconds, Vanderbilts holds on, beats Central Arkansas 75-71

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ezra Manjon scored 16 points and made 4 of 4 from the free-throw line in the final 24 seconds to help Vanderbilt, which blew most of 16-point lead, hold on to beat Central Arkansas 75-71. Colin Smith scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Evan Taylor also scored 14 points and Isaiah West added 12 for Vanderbilt. Smith made two free throws to give the Commodores the lead for good with 17:43 left in the first half. Central Arkansas scored 12 of 17 points to make it 70-69 when Elias Cato made a free throw with 30 seconds to go. Manjon went 2 for 2 from the foul line, Masai Olowokere scored inside for the Bears 16 seconds later and Manjon again hit two free throws.

