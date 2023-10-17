‘Manifesting’ takeaways has carried the Jaguars to their best start in nearly two decades

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville’s defense might be a statistical anomaly since key metrics don’t reflect just how good it’s been this season. The Jaguars rank 15th in points allowed, 21st in total yards and 26th in sacks. Those are spots hardly befitting one of the NFL’s top units. But Jacksonville has outperformed the numbers and carried the team at times thanks to a league-leading 15 takeaways. These Jags are ballhawks. Safety Andre Cisco says “it’s just manifesting things we already talked about, envisioned.” The Jaguars hope to keep it going at New Orleans on Thursday night.

