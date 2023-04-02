Mango scores late to help NYCFC tie Revolution 1-1

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Talles Mango scored late in the second half to help New York City FC earn a 1-1 draw with the New England Revolution. Neither team scored until Carles Gil took a pass from Bobby Wood and scored in the 70th minute to put the Revolution (4-1-1) on top. Mango scored the equalizer in the 80th minute with an assist from Gabriel Pereira. NYCFC (2-2-2) came into the match having lost seven of its previous 10 on the roa. NYCFC avoided its fifth shutout in its past seven matches away from home.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.