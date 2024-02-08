Manfred would be disappointed if A’s Las Vegas ballpark not open by 2028, skeptical of Olympics

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — MLB commissioner Rob Manfred would be disappointed if the Oakland Athletics don’t open their proposed Las Vegas ballpark at the start of the 2028 season and expressed skepticism about big leaguers appearing in that year’s Olympics. The A’s announced an agreement on May 15 to build a ballpark on the Tropicana hotel site along the Las Vegas Strip, but have yet to release plans for the stadium. Manfred said that if a stadium doesn’t open by 2028, he would be “disappointed just in the sense I think it’s the best for the A’’s and the best for the game.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.