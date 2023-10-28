Manfred will make recommendation ahead of MLB vote on Oakland A’s proposed move to Las Vegas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred will make a recommendation to teams ahead of their vote next month on whether the Oakland Athletics should be allowed to move to Las Vegas. Manfred said the sport’s relocation committee met three times this week. He plans a vote when owners meet from Nov. 14-16 in Arlington, Texas. Oakland has a lease to play at the Coliseum through the 2024 season and a new Las Vegas ballpark appears unlikely to open until 2027 at the earliest. Asked where the team would play in 2025 if a move is approved, Manfred said: “Can’t answer that question right now.”

