Manfred: Oakland owner focusing on move to Las Vegas

PHOENIX (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher talk on a regular basis about a new home for the franchise, and the focus has been on Las Vegas. But Manfred isn’t closing the door on the team remaining in Oakland. He says he thinks Fisher “wants to make the best deal to secure the future of the A’s, whether it’s in Oakland or in Las Vegas.” The A’s have played at the Coliseum since 1968, and their lease expires after the 2024 season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.