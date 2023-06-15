Manfred hopes voter rejection of Coyotes arena won’t hurt Diamondbacks stadium deal

By The Associated Press
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to members of the media following an owners' meeting, Thursday, June 15, 2023, at MLB headquarters in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Minchillo]

NEW YORK (AP) — Following voter rejection of a new arena for the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe, baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred hopes the Arizona Diamondbacks can reach a stadium deal for when their lease for Chase Field in Phoenix expires after the 2027 season. The baseball team has not decided whether it prefers a renovation of Chase Field, which opened as Bank One Ballpark in 1998, or a new ballpark. Three City of Tempe propositions to help the Coyotes build a new arena were on a May 16 ballot and all three lost with 56-57% voting no.

